Analyzing Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) & China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY)

Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Puradyn Filter Technologies alerts:

Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and China Zenix Auto International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puradyn Filter Technologies -67.31% N/A -57.85% China Zenix Auto International -1.72% -1.84% -1.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Puradyn Filter Technologies and China Zenix Auto International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and China Zenix Auto International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puradyn Filter Technologies $4.20 million 0.28 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A China Zenix Auto International $458.09 million 0.03 -$1.16 million N/A N/A

Puradyn Filter Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Zenix Auto International.

Summary

Puradyn Filter Technologies beats China Zenix Auto International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Puradyn Filter Technologies Company Profile

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a loop circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid, liquid, and gaseous contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process. The company also manufactures disposable replacement filter elements for the Puradyn system. Its products are marketed to various industries that include hydraulic applications, and other users of engines or equipment that utilize up to 50 weight oil for lubrication. The company sells its products directly, as well as through manufacturer's representatives, distributors, or other agents to OEMs, other distributors, and national accounts. It serves oil and gas services, power generation, construction and forestry, commercial marine, mining, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

China Zenix Auto International Company Profile

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs. It sells its products directly and through a network of distributors under the Zhengxing, Zhengxing Prince, Haixia, Zhengchang, Lianxing, and CZX brands. The company was formerly known as Richwheel Limited and changed its name to China Zenix Auto International Limited in November 2010. China Zenix Auto International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Zenix Auto International Limited is a subsidiary of Newrace Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Puradyn Filter Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puradyn Filter Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.