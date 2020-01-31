Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 9,660,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,704,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 5,043 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $272,372.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,723,168.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,747 shares of company stock valued at $12,979,251 in the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 1,463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Anaplan by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLAN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Shares of PLAN traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.03. 12,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $60.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

