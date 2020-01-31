ANGLE (LON:AGL) Announces Earnings Results

ANGLE (LON:AGL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (3.33) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of ANGLE stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 70.50 ($0.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,228. ANGLE has a 1-year low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 85 ($1.12). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 64.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.54. The company has a market cap of $121.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of ANGLE in a research report on Thursday.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests rare circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application and others.

