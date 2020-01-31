Anglo Pacific Group’s (APF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APF. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 213 ($2.80) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 231 ($3.04).

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

APF traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 172 ($2.26). 156,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.94 million and a P/E ratio of 6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 185.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 192.98. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52-week low of GBX 155 ($2.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 229 ($3.01).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Vanessa Dennett acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £9,264 ($12,186.27). Also, insider Robert Stan acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £14,640 ($19,258.09). In the last three months, insiders have bought 32,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,262,480.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.