AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Trading Down 5.4%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.32 and last traded at $19.62, 3,987,021 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 2,903,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 23.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 689.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

