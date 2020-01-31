Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Update

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Redburn Partners raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a twelve month low of $73.57 and a twelve month high of $102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.58.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

