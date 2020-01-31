Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,713 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Mizuho started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.77.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $7.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $265.89. 2,738,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,901. The company has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.47.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

