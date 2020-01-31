Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Anthem updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 22.30 EPS.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.08. 137,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,025. Anthem has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.25. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.93.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $658,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

