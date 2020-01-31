ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANZBY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ANZ in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ANZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS ANZBY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. 64,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,740. ANZ has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

