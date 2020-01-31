Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AIV. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.60.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of AIV stock opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $47.55 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,911,786.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,807 shares of company stock worth $3,849,194 over the last three months. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after buying an additional 198,851 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.