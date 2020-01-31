Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

NYSE:AIV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.17. 1,418,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,233. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

AIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

In other news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,535,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at $14,372,578.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,194 in the last 90 days. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.