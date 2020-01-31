Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce ($1.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the lowest is ($1.20). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($4.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.87) to ($4.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APLS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $139,100.00. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,085,000 after purchasing an additional 781,085 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,050,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,968,000 after purchasing an additional 47,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

