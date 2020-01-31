Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Shares Gap Up to $4.85

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.85. Aphria shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 6,899,733 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APHA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.30 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aphria in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aphria in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 2.78.
About Aphria (NYSE:APHA)
Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.
