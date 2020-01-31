Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.08.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 46.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.