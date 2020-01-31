Apple Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $13.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Apple in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $13.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $343.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.56 EPS.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.18.

Apple stock traded down $8.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,387,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,664,940. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.98. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.56 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,419.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.