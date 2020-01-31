Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,510,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 50,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 286,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,776,000 after purchasing an additional 65,002 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP increased its stake in Apple by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 361,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,449,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 19,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Apple by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $12.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.19. 36,051,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,664,940. The company has a market cap of $1,366.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.98. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.56 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

