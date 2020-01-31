Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $358.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $330.00 to $358.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a buy rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.24.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $323.87. The stock had a trading volume of 31,609,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,246,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.98. The company has a market cap of $1,419.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a one year low of $164.56 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

