Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $385.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a positive rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAPL. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research raised shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.24.

Apple stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.87. The company had a trading volume of 31,609,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,246,242. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.56 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1,419.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $4,273,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 54.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

