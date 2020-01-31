Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Cascend Securities

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective upped by Cascend Securities from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie cut Apple from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,609,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,246,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.56 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,419.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

