Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $343.00 at Piper Sandler

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $343.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL traded down $8.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.60. 17,584,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,664,940. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.56 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,419.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.