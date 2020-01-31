Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on APTV. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,996. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.65.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,095,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,086,000 after acquiring an additional 212,571 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 60,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.