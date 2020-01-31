ARAW Trading Up 65.6% This Week (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 75.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, ARAW has traded up 65.6% against the dollar. One ARAW token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. ARAW has a market capitalization of $45,883.00 and $105.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARAW alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.00 or 0.05794008 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025236 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00128717 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034313 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016050 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.