Argentum (ARG) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Argentum has a total market cap of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Profile

Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

