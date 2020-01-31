Arion (ARION) Price Reaches $0.0038

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 65.9% higher against the dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $44,818.00 and $533.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,862,526 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

