Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (BATS:ARCM)

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1319 per share on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of BATS:ARCM remained flat at $$100.18 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day moving average is $100.16.

