Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,120,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 12,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARWR. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $42.12. 67,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 40.27%. Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,048,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,286,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $1,993,074.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,536 shares in the company, valued at $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,357 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

