Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Shares of AJG traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $102.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average of $91.65. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $100.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

