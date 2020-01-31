ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI) rose 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.68), approximately 182 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.62).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 264.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 315.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.13, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $280.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08.

About ASA International Group (LON:ASAI)

ASA International Group plc provides microfinancing services in 12 countries across Africa and Asia. The company offers small loans to 1.8 million female micro-entrepreneurs and small business owners. As of December 31, 2017, it had 1,387 branches. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Walton-On-Thames, the United Kingdom.

