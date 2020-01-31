Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) PT Raised to $88.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Shares of ASH opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.73. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $81.22.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,588,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,379,000 after buying an additional 126,472 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 9.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,152,000 after acquiring an additional 129,934 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Ashland Global by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,019,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,549,000 after acquiring an additional 66,533 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after acquiring an additional 342,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its position in Ashland Global by 69.2% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 311,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,422 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

