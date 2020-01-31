ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ASML by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $294.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding NV has a 52 week low of $174.26 and a 52 week high of $305.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

