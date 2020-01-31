Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 952.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $122.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $95.61 and a one year high of $142.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.20%. The business had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.83.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

