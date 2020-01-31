Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Gap Down to $122.34

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $119.59, but opened at $122.34. Aspen Technology shares last traded at $118.81, with a volume of 35,230 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.

The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.66.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.20%. The business had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

