Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Assured Guaranty worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 169,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 124,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

In other news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 26,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $1,296,398.85. Also, VP Jim Evans bought 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $35,145.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 158,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,439 and have sold 42,348 shares valued at $2,045,749. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.84 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.55 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.