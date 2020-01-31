Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TEAM. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.67.

TEAM stock opened at $149.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.79 and a 200 day moving average of $129.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of -139.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.24. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $94.71 and a 52 week high of $151.87.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 391,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 383,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,797,000 after purchasing an additional 310,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

