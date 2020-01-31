Avast (LON:AVST) Research Coverage Started at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Avast (LON:AVST) in a report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avast to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avast from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.04) price target (up from GBX 425 ($5.59)) on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Avast from GBX 453 ($5.96) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Avast from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 492.88 ($6.48).

Get Avast alerts:

Shares of Avast stock opened at GBX 413.80 ($5.44) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 482.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 408.92. Avast has a twelve month low of GBX 274.65 ($3.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 529 ($6.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.55.

In other news, insider Ulf Claesson sold 500,000 shares of Avast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total transaction of £2,170,000 ($2,854,511.97). Also, insider Warren Finegold sold 284,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.84), for a total value of £1,262,105.52 ($1,660,228.26).

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.