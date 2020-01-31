Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Director Christopher Paige Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Avrobio stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. Avrobio Inc has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The company has a market cap of $678.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.76.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avrobio Inc will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura assumed coverage on Avrobio in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Avrobio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Avrobio by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 29.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Avrobio by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Avrobio by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avrobio by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after buying an additional 174,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

