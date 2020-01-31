Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $33.52.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 23.16%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,255,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,664,000 after acquiring an additional 89,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,102,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,626 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

