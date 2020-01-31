AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Stock Price Down 10.8%

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) was down 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.91, approximately 852,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,050,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.
A number of analysts recently commented on AZRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AzurRx BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.33.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186,985 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZRX)
AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.
