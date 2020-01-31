AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Stock Price Down 10.8%

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) was down 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.91, approximately 852,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,050,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AzurRx BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.33.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that AzurRx BioPharma Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186,985 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

