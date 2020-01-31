Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $122.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $110.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close.

BCPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $109.76 on Friday. Balchem has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $109.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.41 and its 200-day moving average is $99.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,712,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,110,000 after buying an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Balchem by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 428,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,865,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 391,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,783,000 after buying an additional 53,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Balchem by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Balchem by 895.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after buying an additional 133,438 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

