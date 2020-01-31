Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Get Banc of California alerts:

BANC has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut Banc of California from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Banc of California from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of BANC opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $833.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Banc of California by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.