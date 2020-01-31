Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

Separately, Citigroup raised Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE:BSAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.85. 205,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $605.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,267,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,845,000 after acquiring an additional 220,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,039,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60,888 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 556,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 38,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 326,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

