Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BancorpSouth have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, it displays impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The fourth-quarter 2019 results reflect higher net revenues, along with nil provisions, partly muted by mounting expenses. Given a strong balance-sheet position, the company has been growing through acquisitions, which helped it diversify sources of fee income and expand its geographical reach. Despite low interest rates, the company’s net interest margin (NIM) is likely to improve due to decent lending. Yet, mounting expenses, due to investments in inorganic growth and digitization efforts, might deter bottom-line growth to some extent. Further, significant exposure toward risky loan portfolios keeps us apprehensive.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

NYSE BXS traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,245. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 561,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,140,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 458.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 402,685 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,634,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

