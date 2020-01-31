Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. 23,069,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,507,932. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.