Bank of America Raises Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $160.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $155.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.88.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hershey has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hershey will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $986,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $6,842,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,135 shares of company stock worth $8,170,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after acquiring an additional 401,710 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Hershey by 38.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 954,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,899,000 after acquiring an additional 265,071 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hershey by 27.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,690,000 after acquiring an additional 152,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hershey by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,831,000 after acquiring an additional 152,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

