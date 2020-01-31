Bank of America Raises Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $160.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $155.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.88.
Shares of Hershey stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hershey has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.36.
In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $986,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $6,842,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,135 shares of company stock worth $8,170,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after acquiring an additional 401,710 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Hershey by 38.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 954,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,899,000 after acquiring an additional 265,071 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hershey by 27.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,690,000 after acquiring an additional 152,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hershey by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,831,000 after acquiring an additional 152,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.
About Hershey
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
