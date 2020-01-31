Bank of America Trims eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price to $41.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $35.06. 12,419,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,058,309. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67. eBay has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 46.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $408,649,000 after buying an additional 1,098,171 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,206,073 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $319,873,000 after buying an additional 192,360 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of eBay by 16.7% during the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 6,610,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $257,658,000 after buying an additional 945,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of eBay by 43.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $155,135,000 after buying an additional 1,207,216 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 12.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,299,526 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $128,616,000 after buying an additional 362,882 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

