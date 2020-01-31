Bank of Hawaii’s (BOH) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.67.

BOH traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.59. 2,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,984. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $74.78 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 17.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

