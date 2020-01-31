Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to announce sales of $26.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.60 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $25.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $106.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.40 million to $108.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $111.03 million, with estimates ranging from $109.30 million to $112.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 10.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $74,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Gotelli sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $25,900.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,743 shares of company stock valued at $665,342. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 100,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,935. The firm has a market cap of $618.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $47.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

