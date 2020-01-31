Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Update

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 47,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 48,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.88. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Bank7 had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

