Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank7 had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.

Shares of BSVN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $186.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.88. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSVN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

