Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) will announce sales of $19.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.37 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $76.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.47 million to $76.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.04 million, with estimates ranging from $80.04 million to $83.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Barings BDC had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 million.

BBDC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Securities assumed coverage on Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

In other Barings BDC news, insider Thomas F. Finke bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Barings BDC by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 919,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBDC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

